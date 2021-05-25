James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $206.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

