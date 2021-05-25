Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 133 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

