Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 95 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.35 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average of $219.16.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,235. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

