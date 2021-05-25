Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

SHE stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

