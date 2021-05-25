Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.82. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

