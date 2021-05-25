Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

