Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

