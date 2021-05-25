Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

EGP opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

