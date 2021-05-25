Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 3,045 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

