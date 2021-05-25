Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Macerich by 7.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.