Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,859 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 50.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

