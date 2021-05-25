Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 505 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

