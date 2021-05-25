Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

