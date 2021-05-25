Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $744,392.03 and approximately $434,002.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00934494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.99 or 0.09796250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.