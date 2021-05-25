JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.11.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

