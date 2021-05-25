JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target to $24.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE:KAR opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

