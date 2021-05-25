JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Cut by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,393,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

