JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 on Tuesday. 1,393,472 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

