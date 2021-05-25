KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.05. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 30,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 932.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $504,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

