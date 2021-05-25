Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRT. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of KRT opened at $18.07 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

