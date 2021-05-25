Kava.io Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $215.58 million and $122.80 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00008085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00267394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 126,995,949 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

