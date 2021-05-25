Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $142.14 million and $4.74 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.57 or 0.00953831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.76 or 0.09996332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 509,002,930 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

