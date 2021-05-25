Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

DAI stock opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a one year low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

