Keybank National Association OH Has $2.68 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Swedbank acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $104,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 522,884 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

