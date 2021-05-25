Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,329 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

