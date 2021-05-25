Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $16,103,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,746 shares of company stock worth $2,647,218 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

