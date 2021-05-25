Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,501 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.