Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,990 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $24,303,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.20 and its 200 day moving average is $298.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $339.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

