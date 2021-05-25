Keybank National Association OH Sells 654 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,323,000 after purchasing an additional 395,798 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 334,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

