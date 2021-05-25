Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,717.60

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,717.60 ($35.51) and traded as low as GBX 2,572.20 ($33.61). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,596 ($33.92), with a volume of 102,664 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,717.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,584.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

In related news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total value of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

Keywords Studios Company Profile (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

