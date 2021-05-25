Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 1,709,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.