Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day moving average of $181.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.