Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

Shares of HD opened at $314.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

