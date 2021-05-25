Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 67,380 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,380 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IEMG stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92.

