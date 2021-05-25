Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of -42.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

