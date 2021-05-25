KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNBE. Piper Sandler began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.54.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.64 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.