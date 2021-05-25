Kuai Token (KT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.02 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $27.02 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.65 or 0.00939714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.96 or 0.09964891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,354,884 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.