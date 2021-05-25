KWB Wealth Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.