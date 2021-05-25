KWB Wealth Has $1.27 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth owned about 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of PDN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,326. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

