KWB Wealth Purchases New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $320.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,024. The firm has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.64. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

