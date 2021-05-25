L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.