Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.95.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.84 on Tuesday, hitting $642.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $626.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.73. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $258.21 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

