Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.19% of Lam Research worth $6,951,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $641.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $626.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $258.21 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.