Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 704.60 ($9.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 719.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 679.54. The company has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

