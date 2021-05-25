Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SWIM opened at $29.59 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

