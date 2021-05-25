LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $289,054.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $54.69 million and $289,054.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00370387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00190954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00816933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

