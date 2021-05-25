Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,285 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.31. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

