Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,594.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.77. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

