Levolution Price Tops $0.0976 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Levolution has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $99,572.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00941663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.78 or 0.09857910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,103,122 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

