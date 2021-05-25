Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $135.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by CIBC from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.73.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -89.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.